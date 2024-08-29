Daniel Coppola, of St. James, fatally shoots ex-wife and her boyfriend, Suffolk police say

A St. James man fatally shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the couple's home Wednesday night after pulling his daughter out of the home and threatening to kill himself, Suffolk County police said.

Daniel Coppola, 50, gunned down his former spouse, Kelly Coppola, 50, and Kenneth Pohlman, Jr. 53, in their Brasswood Road home about midnight as the divorced couple's 15-year-old daughter sat in his car outside the house, police said.

Coppola has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting, Suffolk police said.

The teen first called 911 at 11:45 p.m. telling the dispatcher that her father was threatening to kill himself, according to Suffolk County Det. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the homicide unit.

WHAT TO KNOW A St. James man fatally shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the couple's home Wednesday night after pulling his daughter out of the home and threatening to kill himself, authorities said.

his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the couple's home Wednesday night after pulling his daughter out of the home and threatening to kill himself, authorities said. Daniel Coppola , 50, gunned down his former spouse, Kelly Coppola, 50, and Kenneth Pohlman, Jr. 53, in their Brasswood Road home as the divorced couple's 15-year-old daughter sat in his car outside the house, police said.

, 50, gunned down his former spouse, Kelly Coppola, 50, and Kenneth Pohlman, Jr. 53, in their Brasswood Road home as the divorced couple's 15-year-old daughter sat in his car outside the house, police said. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting, police said.

About 10 minutes later, another 911 call came in saying the girl had left her mother's house with her father without her mother's permission, the detective said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coppola drove his daughter back to his Harbor Road address as she reached out to family and friends saying that she was worried that her father had done something to her mother.

"As he's driving her, she is communicating with friends via text, saying, I don't know what my father did. I don't know how my mother is,' " Beyrer said.

When police arrived at Harbor Road, they took him into custody for a psychological evaluation, according to officials.

Officers drove back to Brasswood Road, where they discovered the couple dead of gunshot wounds, police said.

"He went to the house on Brasswood Road, picked the girl up, put her in his car, committed the murders, drove her from there to Harbor Road," Beyrer said.

Detectives said they believe Coppola forced the door of the home open. On Thursday, two bullet holes could be seen by the lock and door latch of the front door.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Kenneth Pohlman Jr. appears in an undated family photograph. Credit: Family photo

"Kenny was a great human being," Tom Pohlman, one of the victim's brothers, said Thursday afternoon. "This is his home. His girlfriend was living with him. Her ex-husband shot down his door, ran upstairs, and shot him and her in cold blood. This is ludicrous, and people need to understand that my brother died defending his girlfriend in his home and probably trying to save his [own] life for these kids that don't have a mother."

Pohlman, an IT salesman, was the father of three children, family members said. His wife died of cancer 17 years ago.

The family said Kenneth Pohlman Jr. and Kelly Coppola were deeply in love. He would write her love letters and she would frame them. The notes were hanging on the wall of the bedroom where they both died.

"Every year since Kenny and Kelly were together he wrote a love letter to Kelly. She framed them and she got them mounted on the wall. They got pictures on the wall and a sign saying 'I love you more,'" the father said. "They were in love."

Kenneth Pohlman Sr. said his son was known for his generosity.

"He would give you the shirt off his back," he said. "He'd do anything for anyone."

Kelly Coppola's relatives could not be reached for comment.

A next-door neighbor, who would only identify himself as Alan, said that he heard two shots at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday night.

"I heard a couple of pops," he said. "It didn't sound right. I heard a couple more lower pops and I fell back asleep. I woke up and there was [police] tape on my door.

There are no orders of protection against the ex-husband, police said, and there is one record of a domestic violence call involving an argument between the divorced couple that did not amount to criminal charges.

Beyrer said police do not believe a custody dispute prompted the shooting. He said that the couple went through a contentious split. According to court records, the divorce was finalized in May last year, but the last filing in the proceeding was dated Aug. 21 of this year. Investigators said they have not yet determined the motive for the fatal shooting.

"We're still processing the scene," he said. "We're still investigating this. We're still learning as we speak."

The teenager is with family members.

"Daniel Coppola is currently being mentally evaluated based on the suicidal statements he made," Beyrer said. He "will face charges upon his release. Both families have been notified."

The neighbor said he would wave to Pohlman and say hello, but didn't know him otherwise.

"It's so quiet around here," Alan said. "Maybe I should have called the police, but you don't think it'll be gunshots."