St. Louis man accused of Jewish center threats appears in NYC court

The St. Louis man charged with making a series of anti-Semitic threats to Jewish centers as part of a twisted cyberstalking campaign against his girlfriend was detained Wednesday after making his first appearance in Manhattan federal court.

Juan Thompson, 31, had been held in Missouri since his arrest on March 3. He was flown to New York on Wednesday morning and appeared in court in tan prison khakis.

He did not enter a plea, and his public defender made no bail application. His next court appearance is set for April 6.

A one-time journalist who was fired for fabrications, Thompson allegedly began making threats to Jewish community centers and other facilities in the name of an ex-girlfriend from Brooklyn in an effort to discredit her.

He was linked to at least eight threats in New York City, Michigan, San Diego and Dallas, and faces up to 5 years in prison for cyberstalking.