7-Eleven employee in Uniondale stabbed by woman who flees with merchandise, police say
An employee of a Uniondale 7-Eleven was stabbed several times Sunday by a woman who then fled the store with unpurchased merchandise, Nassau police said.
The woman walked into the convenience store on Jerusalem Avenue about 2:50 p.m. and began removing items from shelves, police said.
A male employee, 38, approached the woman to offer assistance when the woman produced a weapon and stabbed the man in the right hand and left arm, police said.
The woman fled the store without paying for the merchandise, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
