Santos Alexander Andrade Urias charged in stabbing of 34-year-old man at New Cassel deli, Nassau police say

A Westbury man has been charged in the stabbing of a man at the Westbury Deli in New Cassel, Nassau police said. Credit: Google Maps

A Westbury man was arrested and charged with assault and weapons possession after a stabbing Tuesday night at a deli in New Cassel, Nassau County police said.

Police said Santos Alexander Andrade Urias, 34, was arrested following a search by Third Precinct officers and charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if Andrade Urias was represented by counsel.

The attack was reported in a 911 call at 10:12 p.m., police said. Officers responding to the Westbury Deli at 994 Prospect Ave. found a 34-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the lower left abdomen, police said in a statement. That victim was taken by Nassau police ambulance to a hospital — and police said he was listed in stable condition.

Officers then searched the surrounding area and located Andrade Urias, who had suffered what police said was "a severe laceration to his right index finger," near the intersection of Broadway and Sylvester Street — which is several blocks from the deli.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident — and later was also taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

