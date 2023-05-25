Man found stabbed, seriously wounded in Mastic, police say
Suffolk County police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a Wednesday afternoon stabbing incident in Mastic.
Police said a man was found stabbed on Coventry Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. and was transported to a hospital for treatment of "serious physical injuries."
Police did not characterize the nature of the wounds.
Additional details were not immediately available and police only said the investigation is continuing.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
