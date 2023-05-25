Long IslandCrime

Man found stabbed, seriously wounded in Mastic, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a Wednesday afternoon stabbing incident in Mastic.

Police said a man was found stabbed on Coventry Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. and was transported to a hospital for treatment of "serious physical injuries."

Police did not characterize the nature of the wounds.

Additional details were not immediately available and police only said the investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

