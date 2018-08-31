New Cassel man stabbed another man with kitchen knife, police say

A New Cassel man was arrested early Friday after he repeatedly stabbed another man with a kitchen knife during an argument in his home, Nassau police said.

Third Squad detectives said Edward Judge, 64, of Brooklyn Avenue, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead on second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the 4:30 a.m. stabbing of a 47-year-old man with whom Judge had quarreled.

Detectives said the dispute turned physical and Judge grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim several times. Both men were taken to hospitals for treatment but no information on their conditions was released Friday.

It was unclear Friday evening whether Judge had retained an attorney.