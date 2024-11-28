Brandon Weyer, of Shirley, charged with stabbing 2 men at Patchogue bar

A Shirley man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two men during an altercation at a Patchogue bar early Thursday morning, Suffolk police said.

Brandon Weyer, 30, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, according to a police press release.

Police said Weyer was a mong a group of people involved in a fight at Village Idiot Pub on East Main Street when the alleged stabbing occurred at about 12:20 a.m.

The victims, identified only as adult males, were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Weyer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before District Court Judge Jonathan Bloom Thursday and was released on $2,000 cash bail, court records show.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defense attorney Scott Lockwood, of Deer Park, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Weyer is due back in court Tuesday, court records show.