Moses Brooks, of Wyandanch, indicted in stabbing spree at Hempstead house party

A Wyandanch man was indicted on five counts of attempted murder and additional charges related to a stabbing spree he allegedly committed after being ejected from a Hempstead house party last month, officials said.

Moses Brooks, 50, of Wyandanch, slashed and stabbed five partygoers with a knife, inflicting life-threatening injuries before fleeing the scene, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Friday.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2024, while attending a crowded basement house party in Hempstead, Brooks allegedly exposed himself to a 26-year-old female party guest, officials said in a news release. After the woman walked away, Brooks allegedly followed her and rubbed his genitals against her arm. After the victim informed her friends of the incident, they "removed" Brooks from the house, according to the release.

On the front lawn, Brooks "became involved in a verbal argument" with several partygoers, officials said. He then pulled out a knife and began "viciously and indiscriminately slashing and stabbing at partygoers, and ultimately injured a total of eight people" before fleeing, Donnelly said in a statement.

Several partygoers who suffered "extensive lacerations and injuries" were privately transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment, officials said.

"Five of those victims cooperating with NCDA’s prosecution suffered extensive injuries that required emergency lifesaving medical intervention, including severed arteries and significant blood loss," Donnelly added. "Several victims suffered deep gashes to their arms and have permanent mobility loss."

Port Authority and Nassau County police officers arrested Brooks at LaGuardia Airport after he flew in from Florida on Oct. 19, 2024.

After his arrest, Brooks "allegedly attempted to bribe victims with cash to prevent them from cooperating with the prosecution," authorities said.

At his arraignment before Judge Christopher Quinn in Nassau County Court in Mineola on Friday, Brooks pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree attempted murder; five counts of first-degree assault; five counts of second-degree assault’ first-degree reckless endangerment; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; public lewdness; third-degree sexual abuse; fourth-degree criminal solicitation; attempting to bribe a witness and fourth-degree tampering with a witness, authorities said.

When reached for comment via email Friday evening, defense attorney Christopher Cassar said Brooks "is not guilty of these charges and was over charged by the Nassau District Attorney’s Office." He added that "the patrons were all intoxicated" at the Oct. 6 party, at which he said several people had knives.

"Many people were injured during this intoxicated brawl," Cassar said.

Quinn ordered Brooks held on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond. The Wyandanch man is due back in court on Dec. 20.

If convicted, Donnelly’s office said Brooks "faces up to 25 years to life in prison consecutively on each of the attempted murder counts, as well as potential consecutive sentences" on the counts of attempted bribery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.