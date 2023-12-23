Loaded weapon found on woman turning herself in for sporting goods thefts to Suffolk police

Just three days before Christmas, a 31-year-old woman was prepared to get busted for theft when she turned herself in to authorities for stealing from a sporting goods store, Suffolk County police said. Then she found herself facing another rap when police discovered she was carrying a loaded handgun, police said. Stephanie Incarnato, of Amityville, walked into the Suffolk County Police Department Second Precinct in Huntington on Dec. 22 and admitted taking merchandise from DICK’S Sporting Goods in Melville on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, according to police. Police conducting an inventory search found a loaded 9 mm handgun and multiple live rounds in her bag at 11:20 a.m., police said in a statement Incarnato faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of petit larceny, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

