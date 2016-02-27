Stew Deez, rapper, arrested after shots fired, cops say

Rapper Stew Deez was arrested Friday after firing a gun outside a Patchogue night club when a fight erupted among entourage members of the popular hip-hop group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Suffolk police said.

Deez, 33, whose real name is Steward Howse, was traveling as the opening act in the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony national tour, and the artists had finished their performance at The Emporium when police were called, Fifth Precinct detectives said.

As the band members were packing up, several people who travel with them got into a fight in the parking lot about 2:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. John O’Sullivan of the Fifth Precinct.

Officers responding to the fight heard the shots and saw a large crowd dispersing from the area, police said.

After viewing surveillance footage from the club and conducting interviews, police found Howse at the Marriott Fairfield Inn in Medford, where the performers were staying, and arrested him Friday afternoon.

Howse “discharged the weapon into the air during the disturbance,” the detective sergeant said. “It wasn’t aimed at anybody.

“The reason for the fight has not been made known to us because the people involved in that fight have not come forward.”

No injuries were reported, according to police, and officers checking at local hospitals did not find any victims.

With Howse’s cooperation, investigators recovered the gun, O’Sullivan said. Detectives are trying to determine how many shots were fired and whether Howse owns the gun but said the Cleveland resident does not have any permit to carry it in New York State.

Howse is expected to be arraigned Saturday on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Members of the group cooperated in the investigation, O’Sullivan said.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, a hip-hop and rap group based out of Cleveland, has had several platinum albums.