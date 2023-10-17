Long IslandCrime

Driver of stolen car plows into South Floral Park home with sleeping mother, son

Nassau police remove a car that crashed into the living room of a home on Arthur Avenue Tuesday in South Floral Park. Credit: Howard Schnapp

A stolen car smashed into the living room of a home in South Floral Park Tuesday morning at a high rate of speed, but the two occupants of the house escaped without injury, according to police and the homeowner.

Satel Birmingham and her adult son were asleep in their respective first-floor bedrooms when a car smashed through the front of their home on Arthur Avenue at 8:22 a.m., she told Newsday. 

The yet-unidentified male driver of the vehicle, which police said was stolen, escaped from the scene on foot and is still at large, Nassau County police said.

"There are no worries because it could be worse. We are alive," Birmingham said. "And there are people in other parts of the world who are living worse. So it's all in a day."

The vehicle came through the front wall into the living room and dining room before making a left turn into the garage, taking down a beam in the middle of the home, she said.

Birmingham said she was told by the fire marshal that the home is not safe to live in. She's working with her insurance company and an adjuster to address the significant damage to the home while seeking a temporary place for her family to live.

"I am still trying to put all my thoughts together," she said. "I need to get a shower somewhere. I don't know where. And just kind of get prepared for what's ahead."

Police described the driver of the stolen vehicle as a teen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and dark pants.

