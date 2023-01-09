Mercedes stolen while fueling at Westbury gas station, police say

Nassau police are investigating a car theft at that took place while the driver was fueling up a gas station in Westbury Sunday morning, police announced.

According to police, a 43-year-old male victim was putting gas in his 2022 Mercedes at the Shell Gas Station at 8:50 a.m., when a male subject got out of a nearby gray Audi, through the passenger side, and jumped into the victim’s car before fleeing southbound on Carman Avenue. While leaving the gas station, located at 865 Carman Ave., the stolen car still had the gas pump nozzle attached and it was ripped off. The unknown driver of the gray Audi also fled on Carmen Avenue.

Shortly afterward, the suspect driving the stolen Mercedes was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Carman Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike with another vehicle driven by 55-year-old male victim. He fled the scene of the crash, and the 2022 Mercedes was later located abandoned near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Park Avenue in East Meadow.

No injuries were reported

Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.