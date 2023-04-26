Stop & Shop shooting victim testifies she thought Gabriel Wilson had BB gun until she saw her bloody arm

Stop & Shop perishables manager Olivia Leary testified on Wednesday that she originally thought alleged gunman Gabriel Wilson had shot store manager Aram Dikici with a BB gun — until the former cart collector turned to his left and fired two shots at her.

But then she smelled gunpowder and saw shell casings bounce on the floor of her office at the West Hempstead supermarket. Blood gushed from her right arm, Leary testified at Wilson’s trial for second-degree murder and other charges in Nassau County Criminal Court.

April 20, 2021 — the day of the shooting that left grocery manager Ray Wishropp dead — was Leary’s second day at the store.

“I don’t want to die at Stop & Shop,” Leary, 28, said she told police medics as they treated her on the bloodstained floor of the second-floor office she shared with Dikici and others.

Nassau County prosecutors said Wilson, 33, opened fire on Leary, Dikici and three other Stop & Shop employees on that deadly day in 2021. Wilson pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to a nine-count indictment that included second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Assistant District Attorneys Stefanie Palma and Jared Rosenblatt have said that Wilson left the manager's office after shooting Leary and Dikici and went to a nearby filing room, where he fatally shot grocery manager Ray Wishropp, 49, the father of seven and new grandfather. About a dozen of Wishropp’s family members and supporters have been present during the first three days of Wilson’s trial.

Under questioning by Rosenblatt, Leary testified that she had met Wilson just once before the shooting, when she came to the store to introduce herself to her new colleagues. Their interaction, she said, was polite and extremely brief.

Leary said she was standing at her desk, her back to the doorway, when she heard someone speaking to Dikici, who was seated at his desk. She heard a gunshot and turned to her right, where she saw Wilson standing in the doorway and pointing a gun directly at Dikici.

Dikici fell to the ground and Leary went to assist him, she testified. Wilson fired two shots at her, a bullet striking her right arm. At first, she testified, she thought Wilson had opened fire with a BB gun.

“I didn’t want to think that anyone would bring a gun into a grocery store,” she said.

Leary said she was panicked as she pulled her cellphone out of her right pocket with her left hand — she couldn’t use her right arm because of the pain — and called 911. Dikici, she said, was unresponsive as she spoke to a 911 operator.

“I think his body was in shock at that point,” she said. “He had bled out quite a bit on the floor.”

The bullet that struck her arm went into her right lung and broke a rib before it exited through her back. She was hospitalized at Winthrop University Hospital for five days after the shooting and said she still suffers from chronic pain that makes it difficult to sleep.

Wilson’s defense attorney, Brian Carmody, acknowledged in his opening statement on Monday that Wilson shot Wishropp, Dikici and Leary, but he asked jurors to keep an open mind about his client’s intent on the day of the shooting.

During Monday’s opening arguments, Carmody said he expected his client would be convicted of some crimes. If jurors believed Wilson did not intend to kill that day, they could convict him of the lower charge of manslaughter, which has a lighter sentence. The maximum sentence for murder is 25 years to life in prison.