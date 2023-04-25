Victim in Stop & Shop case testifies at murder trial that chat with Gabriel Wilson before shooting was 'professional'

Shop & Stop store manager Aram Dikici testified Tuesday that cart collector Gabriel Wilson had come into his office on the morning of April 20, 2021, to request a transfer to a Hempstead store closer to his home. Dikici said he agreed to the transfer during their brief conversation, which, he testified in Nassau County Criminal court, was professional and non-confrontational. So he was shocked when Wilson returned to his office about 45 minutes later and shot him three times. Wilson was “calm, not rushed, almost like he was an assassin,” Dikici testified Tuesday, the second day of his former co-worker’s second-degree murder trial. “I remember a flash and a bang” as the first bullet ripped through his right cheek, Dikici said. Wilson, 33, pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to a nine-count indictment that included second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges. Nassau County prosecutors said he opened fire on Dikici and four other Stop & Shop employees with a .380 semiautomatic handgun on that deadly day in 2021. Grocery manager Ray Wishropp, a father of seven children, was fatally shot and another employee, Olivia Leary, was also severely injured. Dikici testified Tuesday that Wilson stood in the doorway of the second-floor manager’s office, his arm extended, and pointed a gun at him. Wilson muttered something, then opened fire. The first bullet ripped a chunk of flesh from his right cheek. The second struck him at the top of his shoulder. The third struck his right chest, breaking his clavicle and two ribs before it came to rest in a lung. “I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he said. Wilson then turned to Leary, who was standing to Dikici’s right. The bullet hit her in the chest, knocking her to the ground, the store manager testified. Leary screamed in pain as blood was “spurting out of her like a garden hose,” Dikici testified. Wilson’s defense attorney, Brian Carmody, acknowledged in his opening statement on Monday that Wilson shot Wishropp, Dikici and Leary, but he asked jurors to keep an open mind about what was in his client’s heart on the day of the deadly shooting. Dikici, who showed the jury the deep scar on his cheek that will serve as a permanent reminder of that day, testified that he still struggles with shortness of breath and decreased range of motion on his right side. He said he has not returned to work since the shooting more than two years ago.

