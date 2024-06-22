Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, of North Amityville, found strangled on side of road in East Farmingdale
The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating the strangulation of a man found dead early Saturday morning in East Farmingdale.
A passerby found Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, 48, on the side of Garity Place around 1:35 a.m., Suffolk police said in a statement.
East Farmingdale Fire Department first responders pronounced Diaz Geronimo, of North Amityville, dead at the scene. Police said he had been strangled and homicide squad detectives are investigating.
Police did not release information on a suspect, citing an ongoing investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.
Please check back for updates on this developing story.
