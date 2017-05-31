Subway shop in North Bay Shore robbed, Suffolk police say

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of a Subway store Tuesday night in North Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the robbery occurred at the store on Fifth Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. The suspect entered the store, displayed a weapon, demanded cash, got it and fled, police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

Police would not say what type of weapon was used.

Police also would not say if investigators believe the robbery Tuesday night was connected to the robbery of another Subway store on Bay Shore Road in Bay Shore on May 16 — but said only that detectives were investigating both robberies.