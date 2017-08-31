Suffolk police: DWI charge for speeding BMW driver

A Smithtown man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Thursday morning after he crashed his high-performance car in Commack, police said.

Brendan Sarsfield was driving his 2016 BMW i8 “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control about 2:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Highway and Jericho Turnpike, Suffolk County police said.

Sarsfield, 34, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries and was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

The car, as advertised on the BMW website, has a base price of $143,000, 357 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.