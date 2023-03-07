Suffolk County agrees to settle with LatinoJustice over suit charging police discrimination

Suffolk County agreed Monday to track and share police traffic stop data, establish precinct advisory boards, update implicit-bias training and equip its officers with body cameras in the settlement of a 2015 lawsuit accusing its police department of engaging in racial widespread discrimination against Latinos.

The agreement to settle the federal lawsuit filed by LatinoJustice, a Manhattan-based civil rights organization, includes many elements of the police reform plan already approved by Suffolk County legislators two years ago. The settlement, subject to approval by U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz, will codify those reforms for at least three years, keeping them as policy even if a new county executive or police commissioner seeks to repeal them.

The deal also calls for Suffolk to pay $75,000 each to 20 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are Latino residents of Suffolk who were victims of race-based stops, detentions and other harassment, according to the 2015 complaint. The payments must be approved by the county legislature.

The agreement calls for the county to “comply substantially” with its provisions for two years and maintain compliance for an additional year. It also requires the county to pay $2,250,000 to the plaintiffs for attorneys’ fees.

“LatinoJustice believes if this agreement is approved by the court, it will provide increased transparency and accountability to the Suffolk County Police Department,” said Andrew Case, the organization’s supervising attorney. “It brings a lot of the reforms we are seeing nationwide to Suffolk County and it gives it durability.”

The settlement requires Suffolk’s Human Rights Commission to take on a new oversight role of the police department’s internal affairs investigations. County Executive Steve Bellone announced Wednesday that the commission will begin accepting complaints about alleged police misconduct and begin its civilian oversight role this week.

Suffolk Latinos had long complained that Suffolk police had ignored reports when they had been harassed and attacked. The LatinoJustice lawsuit said that Suffolk police continued to engage in discriminatory behavior even after the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the department after a group of teens fatally attacked an immigrant from Ecuador, Marcelo Lucero, in 2008.

Suffolk police officials entered an agreement to reform its policies with the U.S. Justice Department in 2014. Atara Miller of Milbank LLP, a Manhattan law firm that joined in the lawsuit with LatinoJustice, said the plaintiffs wanted to ensure the reforms will continue even after the DOJ gives up its oversight of the department and when Bellone leaves office at the end of the year. Bellone is prohibited from running for re-election due to term limits.

“This ensures that the reforms will be implemented, with oversight and transparency,” she said.

Kuntz certified the litigation as a class-action lawsuit in April 2021, which LatinoJustice lawyers said gave them leverage to push for policy reforms. The number of members of the class — individuals subjected to traffic or pedestrian stops since 2014 — exceeds 100,000, according to court papers.

The defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York include the county, the police department, former police commissioner Edward Webber and several individual officers, including then-lieutenant Milagros Soto, recently appointed the assistant chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Scott A. Greene, a former Suffolk police sergeant, was accused of shaking down Latino motorists for cash, usually $100. A Suffolk jury convicted Greene of grand larceny and other charges in 2016, and he was sentenced to one to three years in prison. Greene is not a party to the agreement, according to papers filed with the court on Monday.

“The county has settled with the plaintiffs who were targeted by Sgt. Greene and compensated them for their damages,” Bellone said. “As for the injunctive relief contained in the class action settlement, we were already in the process of implementing these terms as part of the county’s police reform and reinvention plan adopted in April 2021, and we will continue to implement reforms supporting fair, just and equitable policing in Suffolk County.”

Baird-Streeter said there are currently 294 Latino police officers on Suffolk’s approximately 2,400 force, up from 197 in 2014. The department now has 215 bilingual officers, 192 of which speak Spanish.

The agreement calls for:

— The creation of a “Precinct-Level Advisory Board” for Suffolk’s seven police precincts. The PLABs, which will include religious leaders and members of civic organizations, will help police address community concerns, foster new relationships with community leaders, and establish clear lines of communication.

— Updated implicit-bias training that incorporates the department’s own traffic stop data.

— The collection of data about traffic and pedestrian stops that will be published on a quarterly basis. Officers will have to record the reason for a stop, the length of the stop, actions taken by the officer and demographic information — of those stopped.

— Continual improvement of language access.

— Equipping officers with body cameras. Officers in five of the department’s seven precincts have already received the devices, Baird-Streeter said.



