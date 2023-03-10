Cops: Man followed teenager into her Dix Hills home

Suffolk County Police arrested and charged a Deer Park man Thursday after he allegedly followed a 17-year-old girl into her Dix Hills home in late January.

Police said they are seeking the public’s help to find other possible victims.

Police said Ismail Sarimehmet, 47, was arrested at his Old Country Road home about noon Thursday. On Jan. 29, police said, the girl was walking home about 4:15 p.m. when she noticed a driver in a black pickup truck following her.

After she arrived home, the driver, identified by police as Sarimehmet, allegedly pulled up in front, "walked up the driveway and entered her attached garage and started speaking to her," police said in a news release late Thursday. The teen called for her parents then went inside the house. When Sarimehmet heard the parents were home, he left and drove off, according to police.

The girl was not harmed, police said.

Investigators believe that other females have been targeted and are asking anyone with more information to contact the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8228. Police did not provide any details about what let them to suspect others were targeted.

Sarimehmet was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.

He’s was being held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.