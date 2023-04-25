Suffolk County police to offer hate crimes hotline

Suffolk County police will announce a hate crimes hotline Tuesday to help detectives investigate bias incidents.

Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison will join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Tuesday afternoon to kick off the hotline that officials said can be used by victims of possible hate crimes and also allow tips from anonymous callers.

Police said detectives will use information from the hotline to identify potential crime patterns and determine if further outreach and education in certain communities are needed to combat bias and hate.

In 2020, Suffolk County reported 491 incidents investigated by the hate crimes unit. Of those, 76 involved some type of hate while 51 were classified as hate incidents and six were confirmed as hate crimes.

Suffolk County police announced plans to step up patrols and presence around mosques last month during the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which ended April 21.

Police across Long Island have also boosted patrols following an increase in antisemitic threats and attacks on the Jewish faith.

Police have also monitored threats against the LGBTQ community.

In Nassau County, police follow the state’s human rights law that says anyone who feels they’ve been discriminated against, including due to race, can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Hate crimes and bias Incidents can be reported to the Nassau County Police Bias Crimes Coordinator at 516-573-7360.

The New York Attorney General established a hate crimes hotline following a rising number of reports of harassment and assaults along with a rhetoric against Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hate crimes and bias incidents can be reported by emailing the attorney general’s Civil Rights Bureau at civil.rights@ag.ny.gov or by calling 1-800-771-7755.