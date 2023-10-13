Keith DiBartolomeo of Smithtown indicted on charges of selling drugs that led to 2 overdoses, Suffolk DA says

A Smithtown man was indicted on a charge of selling cocaine and fentanyl and failing to help two overdose victims, including one who died inside an apartment in January, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Keith DiBartolomeo, 51, of Smithtown, was arraigned Friday on felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment for not rendering aid to the overdose victims, prosecutors said in a news release.

The investigation began at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 when police found an unconscious woman lying in the driveway of a home in Smithtown, prosecutors said. A search led police to a dead man inside an apartment of the home, where they also found two plastic bags, one containing cocaine residue and another with fentanyl residue, the DA’s office said.

The woman was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, where she was treated for the overdose, which she survived, and hypothermia, prosecutors said. She arrived at the hospital with a body temperature of 82.8 degrees, according to the news release.

The investigation ultimately led Suffolk police detectives to surveillance footage that allegedly showed DiBartolomeo pulling the woman from a vehicle and leaving her in the driveway in frigid temperatures at 5:27 a.m. after failing to revive her, prosecutors said. He then went inside the residence and departed at 9:15 a.m. with the woman still unconscious in the driveway, according to the news release.

A tenant living in a separate area of the residence called 911 after discovering the woman in the driveway, prosecutors said. Authorities did not identify the overdose victims.

DiBartolomeo was arrested on drug charges after he was spotted by police using cocaine inside a vehicle in Suffolk County on Feb. 16, 2023, prosecutors said. He was indicted on new charges in connection with the January overdose earlier this month, court records show.

DiBartolomeo pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday before Acting Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft. He was placed on supervised release with monetary conditions and is due back in court on Oct. 31.

DiBartolomeo’s court-appointed defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.