Homeless man charged in girlfriend's beating death in Shirley, police say

A homeless man was arrested in Queens Thursday for allegedly punching and kicking his girlfriend to death outside a Shirley entertainment complex, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Oscar Morocho-Morocho, 31, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death May 7 of 34-year-old Ruth Marisel Parra-Martinez, who was also homeless, a police news release says.

The killing happened at about 10:30 p.m. in front of 30 A the Green, an entertainment complex in Shirley with a bowling alley, arcade, bar and skating rink.

Morocho-Morocho allegedly punched and kicked Parra-Martinez "repeatedly over a period of time," the release says. He then called 911 to report she had died.

Morocho-Morocho was arrested Thursday afternoon in front of a building housing a car wash on Sutphin Boulevard in the Jamaica section of Queens. He was in police custody Thursday night and due to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

No lawyer could be identified to call for comment.

Under New York law, the charge of first-degree manslaughter is a step below murder and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The release did not explain the theory of the case, what precipitated the killing, or how he was located.