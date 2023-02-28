Colorado fugitive arrested while trying to visit inmate at Suffolk County jail

Suffolk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a Colorado warrant of sexually exploiting a minor while he was attempting to visit an inmate at the Yaphank jail.

Sheriff’s officials said Gabriel Joshua Kantrow, 32, was a passenger in a car stopped at the Yaphank jail security booth Saturday when a deputy requested identification and found he was a wanted fugitive.

The deputy found Kantrow was wanted on a charge of sexual exploitation of minor-material film in Adams County, Colorado, sheriff’s officials said.

Suffolk County officials confirmed the warrant with Adams County police, who plan to extradite Kantrow to face charges in Colorado.

“I am proud of the diligent work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriffs for identifying this fugitive and taking him into custody so he can be returned to Colorado where he will answer for his crimes,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said in a statement.