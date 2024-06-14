Acting Suffolk State Supreme Court Judge Aletha V. Fields charged with leaving the scene of an accident, court records show

An acting state Supreme Court Judge in Suffolk County has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a car in an Islandia Dunkin’ drive-thru and then drove away, court documents show.

Aletha V. Fields, 61, of Central Islip, was driving a 2022 Mercedes-Benz in the drive-thru lane shortly before 8 a.m. April 10 when she hit a 2015 BMW driven by a 19-year-old from Dix Hills, according to a criminal complaint filed in Suffolk District Court in Central Islip.

The collision caused “dents and scratches to the rear bumper of said vehicle,” according to the complaint. No physical injuries were reported.

Fields allegedly fled the scene without exchanging information with the victim or notifying police, according to the complaint.

She was arrested May 16 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, a violation. Fields pleaded not guilty at her June 5 arraignment and is due back in court June 20. If convicted, she faces a $250 fine and up to 15 days in jail.

Fields’ attorney David Besso declined to comment on the charge.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Courts declined to comment on the case as the charge is pending. It could not be immediately determined if Fields is handling cases.

Al Baker, spokesman for the New York State Office of Court Administration, said in a statement: “The matter is pending in court and is being reviewed administratively.”

Fields was one of 19 judges appointed to the state Court of Claims by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Court of Claims exclusively handles civil litigation seeking damages against the state and entities such as the Thruway Authority.

After her appointment, Fields was assigned as a state Supreme Court judge in Riverhead.

Newsday has reported appointing a judge to the Court of Claims and then reassigning them allows an acting Supreme Court judge to preside over criminal and civil matters without being elected, skirting a constitutional requirement.

Fields previously served as Support Magistrate for Suffolk County Family Court — which handles matters like child support and paternity — since 1997, according to a statement from the governor’s office announcing her appointment. She is the co-founder and former treasurer of the Suffolk County Hispanic Bar Association.