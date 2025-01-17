Cody Fisher, of Brentwood, charged in crash that critically injured Suffolk officer, taunted him before speeding off, DA Ray Tierney says

The defendant whose reckless driving allegedly caused a crash on the Long Island Expressway that left a Suffolk police officer battling for his life earlier this month taunted the officer by revving his engine before speeding off, prosecutors said Friday. "He sped up and revved his engine, and took off," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said following Fisher’s arraignment. "So the facts would certainly bear that out, that was a deliberate act." Defense attorney Eric Besso entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Cody B. Fisher, 29, to assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and other charges outlined in a 10-count indictment during an arraignment in Riverhead before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins. Collins set Fisher’s bail at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and $10 million partially secured bond. The judge ordered Fisher to return to court on February 20. Fisher, of Brentwood, revved the engine of his 2021 Ford Mustang to taunt Officer Brendon Gallagher as he sped westbound between Exits 57 and 58 on the Expressway on Jan. 5, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe told Collins on Friday. Fisher’s blood alcohol content was .06% several hours after the near-fatal crash, Newcombe said, and THC was also in his blood. He had been seen drinking at a Holtsville restaurant earlier in the day. His breath and car smelled like marijuana, she said, and his eyes were glassy when he was arrested. . Gallagher, who had been engaged in a routine traffic stop, followed Fisher’s Mustang — which Newcombe said was going more than 100 miles per hour — and attempted to pull the defendant over. The Mustang struck Gallagher’s police vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and leaving the officer with significant injuries. Fisher, dressed in green Suffolk jail clothes said little and showed no emotion during his arraignment. "Mr. Fisher wishes a healthy and speed recovery for the officer," Besso told Collins. Besso declined to discuss the case with reporters following the hearing. Dozens of Suffolk police officials and officers, including Acting Commissioner Robert Waring, Deputy Commissioner Kevin Catalina and Police Benevolent Association president Lou Civello, crowded into the courtroom for Friday’s hearing. Suffolk Police Benevolent Association First Vice President John Hnat said Gallagher, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, had improved greatly since the Jan. 5 crash but remains severely injured. Gallagher is in fair condition at Stony Brook University Hospital. “ "We had the opportunity to visit with Brendon last night and it is nothing short of a miracle that he is at the point where is at right now," Hnat said. "He is able to sit up and speak. Truly a miracle."

The defendant whose reckless driving allegedly caused a crash on the Long Island Expressway that left a Suffolk police officer battling for his life earlier this month taunted the officer by revving his engine before speeding off, prosecutors said Friday.

"He sped up and revved his engine, and took off," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said following Fisher’s arraignment. "So the facts would certainly bear that out, that was a deliberate act."

Defense attorney Eric Besso entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Cody B. Fisher, 29, to assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and other charges outlined in a 10-count indictment during an arraignment in Riverhead before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins.

Collins set Fisher’s bail at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and $10 million partially secured bond. The judge ordered Fisher to return to court on February 20.

Fisher, of Brentwood, revved the engine of his 2021 Ford Mustang to taunt Officer Brendon Gallagher as he sped westbound between Exits 57 and 58 on the Expressway on Jan. 5, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe told Collins on Friday.

Fisher’s blood alcohol content was .06% several hours after the near-fatal crash, Newcombe said, and THC was also in his blood. He had been seen drinking at a Holtsville restaurant earlier in the day. His breath and car smelled like marijuana, she said, and his eyes were glassy when he was arrested. .

Gallagher, who had been engaged in a routine traffic stop, followed Fisher’s Mustang — which Newcombe said was going more than 100 miles per hour — and attempted to pull the defendant over. The Mustang struck Gallagher’s police vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and leaving the officer with significant injuries.

Fisher, dressed in green Suffolk jail clothes said little and showed no emotion during his arraignment. "Mr. Fisher wishes a healthy and speed recovery for the officer," Besso told Collins. Besso declined to discuss the case with reporters following the hearing.

Dozens of Suffolk police officials and officers, including Acting Commissioner Robert Waring, Deputy Commissioner Kevin Catalina and Police Benevolent Association president Lou Civello, crowded into the courtroom for Friday’s hearing.

Suffolk Police Benevolent Association First Vice President John Hnat said Gallagher, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, had improved greatly since the Jan. 5 crash but remains severely injured. Gallagher is in fair condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

“ "We had the opportunity to visit with Brendon last night and it is nothing short of a miracle that he is at the point where is at right now," Hnat said. "He is able to sit up and speak. Truly a miracle."