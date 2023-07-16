Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police officer injured after crash near flooded Sunrise Highway

Flooding at Sunrise Highway in East Islip on Sunday morning, where an...

Flooding at Sunrise Highway in East Islip on Sunday morning, where an officer was later injured. Credit: James Carbone

By Grant Parpan and Matthew Chayesgrant.parpan@newsday.com,matthew.chayes@newsday.com

A Suffolk County police officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening Sunday when his vehicle was struck while attempting to control traffic on a flooded Sunrise Highway in Islip, the police department said.

The officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, was hurt when his patrol car was struck at 11:10 a.m. on the passenger side by an eastbound van, near where the road was closed due to bad weather, the department wrote in a news release.

The officer, who is assigned to the Third Precinct, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the van, Howard Shapiro, 62, was brought to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore “as a precaution,” the release said.

Traffic had been shut down around 9:30 a.m. on Sunrise Highway east of Carleton Avenue to the west of Connetquot State Park due to the flooding.

The crash is being investigated by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, the release said. 

Details of what precipitated the crash, how it happened or where the officer was at the time of the crash weren't disclosed, nor was whether any tickets or summonses have been issued.

By Grant Parpan and Matthew Chayes
Streaming Now
Caban NYPD Commissioner … TWA Flight 800 Anniversary … LI Barbie fans Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect on suicide watch ... LIRR ratings ... Forest ranger back from Canada ... Jumbo Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Caban NYPD Commissioner … TWA Flight 800 Anniversary … LI Barbie fans Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect on suicide watch ... LIRR ratings ... Forest ranger back from Canada ... Jumbo Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME