Janell Funderburke, of Coram, pleads guilty to attempted murder of Suffolk Police Officer Michael LaFauci

A Coram man told a judge Monday that he intended to kill Suffolk County Police Officer Michael LaFauci when he shot him during a robbery investigation last May.

Janell Funderburke, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree robbery in exchange for a 25-years-to-life prison sentence during a proceeding before acting State Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft in Riverhead.

“When pointing that firearm at Officer LaFauci, did you intend to kill him?” Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney James Slattery asked Funderburke, who appeared in a green Suffolk County jail jumpsuit, his hands cuffed behind his back.”

“Yes, sir,” Funderburke said.

With LaFauci seated with his pregnant wife in the front row, Funderburke answered “Yes, sir” to a series of questions outlining how over a three-day stretch last May, a marijuana deal turned into a robbery and ended with the police officer fighting for survival in a hospital.

“These officers have an incredibly dangerous job and they do a great job,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said following the hearing. “They're also human beings with families as well … We could have had a different result in this case. Thank God we didn't.”

Funderburke was under investigation for a May 8, 2023, armed robbery he committed during a marijuana deal when he shot LaFauci, 28, once in the upper thigh three days later, prosecutors said.

LaFauci, who was walking with a cane as he entered the courtroom Monday, declined to speak with reporters. Tierney said he anticipates the officer will address the court at Funderburke's sentencing on July 11.

A then-six-year member of the department, LaFauci was working as a plainclothes officer with an anti-gang detail on Norfleet Lane in Coram, officials said. LaFauci clearly identified himself as a police officer as he approached a fleeing Funderburke, who fired a pair of shots at him from a 9-mm handgun, prosecutors said. Funderburke admitted Monday that he was aware LaFauci was a police officer when he fired the weapon.

Funderburke successfully evaded police after the shooting and waited inside his home, prosecutors said. He left the house 45 minutes after police arrived, having changed his clothes and disposed of the gun. Police later recovered the weapon during a search of Funderburke’s home, prosecutors said.

Tierney said the body camera LaFauci wore “made the case.”

Defense attorney Christopher Cassar, of Huntington, told Senft that the Suffolk County crime lab report showed the gun found in his client's home was the one used in the shooting.

“He's remorseful and happy that the officer's recovering,” Cassar told reporters outside the courtroom. “He apologizes and accepts responsibility.”

Suffolk County Police Officer Michael LaFauci, right, appears in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

Funderburke's family members, who could be heard sobbing as he entered his plea, declined to comment.

Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, said members of the department are thankful Funderburke admitted his guilt.

“Our officer escaped only by a miracle,” said Civello, whose union represents thousands of police officers in Suffolk. “It's a miracle that he is here with us.”

Civello also noted that Funderburke admitted Monday that he also threatened to kill the two women he robbed in the marijuana deal, saying he was going to “boom” them as he pulled out his gun.

“This individual deserves to spend his life in prison,” Civello said.