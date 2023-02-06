Jonathan Nunez pleads guilty in stabbing that nearly killed Suffolk Police Officer Christopher Racioppo

The Centereach man who stabbed and nearly killed a Suffolk police officer after a high-speed chase in Patchogue in April 2021 pleaded guilty on Monday in Riverhead to aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree assault and other charges.

Suffolk County Judge Stephen L. Braslow said he expects to sentence Jonathan Nunez, 27, to 16 years in prison when Nunez returns to his court on March 13.

The injured Suffolk officer, Christopher Racioppo, said that Nunez could have hurt or killed others as he sped through Patchogue the night of April 10, 2021, while high on methamphetamine.

“I do believe Mr. Nunez does belong behind bars,” said Christopher Racioppo, now a patrol sergeant in Fifth Precinct in Patchogue, after Nunez pleaded guilty. ”I think it is safer for him and safer for him and safer for everybody else in Suffolk County.”

Officials said Racioppo lost most of his blood after Nunez plunged a knife seven centimeters into the officer’s left thigh during a struggle in a Patchogue backyard, cutting the femoral artery. About three dozen Suffolk Police Benevolent Association members attended the hearing in addition to Racioppo, who was also joined by his wife, Brittany. Former police commissioner Geraldine Hart said at the time that Racioppo would have died without the aid he received from fellow officers and bystanders.

“I think this case is a stark reminder of the dangers our police officers face, and given the facts of the case, it is also a reminder why we need police out there, to protect us from those who would endanger the safety of the public,” Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said shortly after Nunez pleaded guilty.

Nunez pleaded guilty on Monday because he wanted to spare Racioppo from having to testify about that horrific night at trial, according to his attorney, Christopher Brocato of Central Islip,

“It is an expression of his extreme remorse,” Brocato said of the guilty plea. “He knew what he did was wrong. He did not want to put the police officer through a trial and have to make him got and testify before a jury and drag this out. He wanted to accept responsibility and he did accept responsibility.”

Officials said Nunez was high on methamphetamine and driving a 1999 Mercedes-Benz erratically in Patchogue when Racioppo attempted to stop his vehicle. Nunez slammed into a 2004 Nissan and ran into a nearby yard, where he stabbed Racioppo, prosecutors said.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that he is here right now, that he is still serving the people of Suffolk County, bravely, every day,” said Lou Civello, second vice president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association.

Nunez acknowledged in court that he continued to act violently even after he was detained, prosecutors said during the arraignment, kicking one officer in the eye at Long Island Community Hospital, where he was taken for treatment of injuries he suffered during the encounter.

Tierney said prosecutors had asked Braslow to sentence Nunez to 30 years in prison — the maximum he faced — but Braslow said that he thought 16 years was appropriate.

“It is still a substantial sentence,” Tierney said. “The defendant did waive his right to appeal, which will provide finality in the case.”