Suffolk PBA president Noel DiGerolamo retiring after 28 years on the force; steps down as union president

The longtime president of the politically powerful Suffolk Police Benevolent Association is retiring and stepping down from his post.

Noel DiGerolamo is leaving after 28 years as a Suffolk County police officer and 13 years as president of the department’s largest police union. During his tenure, the union negotiated record compensation packages for its members, making them among the highest paid police officers in the country. And the union has cemented its reputation as a political kingmaker, most recently with its endorsement of County Executive-elect Ed Romaine and previous support of outgoing two-term County Executive Steve Bellone.

“I’ve worked very hard with my board and we’ve delivered excellent contracts and working conditions and benefits,” said DiGerolamo, whose last official day as a police officer is Jan. 8. “How someone else feels about it, I couldn’t say … I know the organization has never been as financially strong as it is now.”

The PBA and its political action committee — the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation — have contributed more than $1.2 million since 2000 to elected officials in the county and to state legislators from Long Island.

The union, with some 1,800 members, has $16.4 million in assets, according to its most recent 990 tax form filed last year, including a headquarters building it purchased for $4.5 million in 2016. A six-year labor contract that was ratified in 2019 saw total compensation for officers with 15 years on the job to more than $200,000 a year by 2024 — compensation for public employees that has raised eyebrows, but for which DiGerolamo makes no apologies. The union also recently negotiated annual $1,000 and $3,000 payments to officers for agreeing to wear body cameras.

“Everything we have accomplished was by design and it’s due to the work of many, my entire board, that we’ve been able to build our organization and become as successful as we have,” said DiGerolamo. “The hard work and dedication that they show is unmatched.”

DiGerolamo also created SCOPE, the Suffolk Coalition of Public Employees, as a legal entity charged with representing county employees and retirees for health care benefits.

Also retiring is the union’s first vice president Lou Tutone.

With the two top officials exiting, DiGerolamo appointed Louis Civello, the union’s current second vice president, to serve as president for the remainder of his term starting Friday.

Civello, who joined the SCPD in June 2001 after a 1 ½ years with the NYPD, said he’ll run as president next October. The goal for his tenure, he said, is “to continue the work of my predecessors. It is to one, make sure that our members are appropriately represented, as far as their wages, benefits and working positions and second, to work for the department and public to help keep Suffolk County safe.”

Civello said he has not had any discussions with Romaine about who he might select as the next police commissioner and added that he trusts Romaine to make a good choice.

John Hnat has been named the union’s first vice president and Miguel Vias as its second vice president, Civello said.

DiGerolamo, 52, who worked as an NYPD officer for three years before joining Suffolk police, was paid $246,800 in salary from the police department in 2022 and another $59,162 in compensation as union president.

DiGerolamo, a married father of three who appeared onstage beside Romaine Tuesday night as he gave his election night victory speech, said he has no plans to run for political office himself.

DiGerolamo in 2016 touted the leadership skills of ex-Suffolk police Chief James Burke, who was arrested that year for conspiring to cover up the beat down of a handcuffed prisoner and later served 48 months in prison. On Thursday, when asked about Burke, who was recently arrested on sexual misconduct charges, he categorized as “positive” some of Burke’s work as chief.

“I don’t believe in kicking someone when they’re down,” said DiGerolamo when asked about Burke. “I’ll reserve my judgment and my comments. I think some of the actions he took as chief were positive, but I have no comment regarding what he did, what he paid a penalty for and anything related to his most recent incident.”