Lake Grove man charged after AR-15 found in home, police say

Suffolk police seized an AR-15 rifle from the home of a Lake Grove resident on Saturday after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun running around a park in Lake Ronkonkoma that afternoon, authorities said.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to Raynor Park after a 911 caller reported a man running around the lake at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The officers canvassed the area and found a man who fit the description of the subject in front of a Lake Terrace Road home, police said.

The man, Kyle Cronin, 20, of Lake Grove, was allegedly in possession of a 32.-caliber revolver and taken into custody, according to police.

The rifle was later found inside Cronin’s Walnut Street residence in Lake Grove. Officers seized the weapon.

Cronin was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 27 at First District Court in Central Islip. It was unclear on Sunday if Cronin had retained or been appointed defense counsel.