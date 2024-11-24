Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man stabbed at Nesconset pizzeria, suspect in custody

Suffolk County police officers at the scene Sunday at Gino's of...

Suffolk County police officers at the scene Sunday at Gino's of Nesconset where authorities said a man was stabbed and a suspect taken into custody. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By Brianne Leddabrianne.ledda@newsday.com@brianne_ledda

A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a Nesconset pizzeria by an attacker who Suffolk police took into custody, authorities said.

About 11:10 a.m. the male suspect stabbed the man at Gino's of Nesconset on Smithtown Boulevard, according to the Suffolk County police.

The identities of the victim and the attacker were not immediately released, but police said they knew each other.

Police did not provide additional details about the stabbing, including what led up to it, the relationship between the two people involved, the victim's condition or any potential charges facing the suspect.

The restaurant owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

Brianne Ledda

Brianne Ledda covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously covered Southold and Greenport for The Suffolk Times and is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost,Kendall Rodriguez, Alejandra Villa Loarca, Howard Schnapp, Newsday file; Anthony Florio. Photo credit: Newsday Photo: John Conrad Williams Jr., Newsday Graphic: Andrew Wong

'A spark for them to escalate the fighting' A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost,Kendall Rodriguez, Alejandra Villa Loarca, Howard Schnapp, Newsday file; Anthony Florio. Photo credit: Newsday Photo: John Conrad Williams Jr., Newsday Graphic: Andrew Wong

'A spark for them to escalate the fighting' A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME