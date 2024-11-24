Cops: Man stabbed at Nesconset pizzeria, suspect in custody

A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a Nesconset pizzeria by an attacker who Suffolk police took into custody, authorities said.

About 11:10 a.m. the male suspect stabbed the man at Gino's of Nesconset on Smithtown Boulevard, according to the Suffolk County police.

The identities of the victim and the attacker were not immediately released, but police said they knew each other.

Police did not provide additional details about the stabbing, including what led up to it, the relationship between the two people involved, the victim's condition or any potential charges facing the suspect.

The restaurant owners could not be immediately reached for comment.