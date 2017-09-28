Suffolk police: Man arrested in Brentwood shooting

A Brentwood man was charged with shooting another man Thursday morning during a dispute on the street, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Moncion, 32, got into the altercation at 12:48 a.m. on Madison Street in Brentwood and shot the other man, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, who was not identified, suffered a minor graze wound to the left arm, police said.

Moncion was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of assault in the second degree, police said.