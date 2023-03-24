Suffolk police looking for Christian Castillo, who is wanted for injuring a police officer during probe

Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help to locate a man who badly injured a police officer while allegedly intentionally crashing into his vehicle during an investigation March 9, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Friday.

Christian Castillo, 20, may be in the area of Brentwood or Bay Shore and should "1,000%" be considered a danger to the public, Harrison said.

"Being a police officer is a very dangerous job and unfortunately we were reminded again," the commissioner said at a new conference announcing a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Castillo's arrest.

Harrison said Castillo was part of a police investigation on 50th Street in Lindenhurst March 9 when at around 7:30 p.m. an officer in an unmarked vehicle attempted to pull him over. Castillo, who was driving a rented 2022 Mercedes-Benz sedan, struck the officer's SUV and continued on to hit four more department vehicles before fleeing the scene. The Mercedes-Benz was later located on Daniel Street in Lindenhurst, but Castillo was nowhere to be found.

"Christian Castillo chose to step on the pedal and run into one of my police officers and as my officer's head hit the windshield, he flipped over the car," Harrison said.

The officer, who has not been named, suffered a concussion and broken wrist, Harrison said.

"He fell over the back of the vehicle and trying to put his hands down to brace it for is when he broke his wrist," the commissioner said. The officer has not yet returned to work.

Harrison said Castillo is wanted for felony assault on a police officer and criminal mischief charges for damaging the vehicles. The commissioner said friends and family members have not been forthcoming with information about Castillo's whereabouts.

Chief of Detectives John Rowan declined to discuss specifics of the original investigation involving Castillo, saying only that it remains active. He said Castillo had a prior arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Harrison said an officer "could have been killed" by Castillo's actions March 9.

"[He] showed no regard for anybody," the commissioner said.

In a photo police shared from his social media, Castillo is holding a rolled up bundle of cash in one hand and a machete in the other.

"Just taking a look at that photo shows you his mindset," Harrison said.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips will be kept confidential, police said.

"Christian, I'll see you soon," the commissioner said as he walked away.