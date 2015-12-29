2 banks in Babylon, Huntington Station robbed within half-hour, police say
Suffolk County police are investigating two unrelated bank robberies within 30 minutes of each other in two separate communities on Tuesday, officials said.
Police said a man entered the Roslyn Savings Bank, at 693 E. Jericho Tpke. in Huntington Station, and handed the teller a note demanding cash around 11:30 a.m.
The man was between 25 and 35 years old and unshaven, with a medium build. He stood about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black baseball hat, police said.
Shortly after, authorities said an armed gunman entered a Capital One Bank, 8 Little East Neck Rd., Babylon, and also demanded cash around 11:50 a.m. The man ran away after the robbery, heading west through the bank parking lot.
The robber, who was wearing a mask, stood about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, also with a medium build. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.
Detectives from the Pattern Crime Unit are investigating the robberies. Authorities ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.