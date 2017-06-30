Suffolk police seek 3 suspects in Islandia shooting

Suffolk County police said they are looking for three men wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in Islandia earlier this month.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of June 14 on Johnson Avenue near Lakeland County Park, police said.

A man driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am, stopped suddenly and three men jumped out, police said.

Two of the men ran to the vehicle behind them, pulled open the passenger door and a shot the passenger once with a handgun, police said.

The victim was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.