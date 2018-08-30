Second Bellport man charged in June village killing, Suffolk police say

A second Suffolk man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Queens man who was killed during a scuffle at a house party in June, Suffolk County police said.

Stephen McCoy, 27, of Pace Street in Bellport, was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder in the June 17 shooting of James Skinner, 50, police said. Officers located Skinner outside of a Doane Avenue home in North Bellport following a late-night fight between guests and uninvited attendees, police said.

McCoy was being held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney.

His arrest comes two months after police arrested and charged Timothy White, 22, of Bellport Ave., with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Fifth Precinct officers responded to the 11:25 p.m. call and found Skinner and another man with gunshot wounds, police said. Skinner was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

The wounded man was also treated there for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.