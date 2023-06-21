Suffolk police investigating police-involved shooting in North Amityville, officials say

Suffolk County Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday in North Amityville, police said.

No other details were immediately provided.

Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, who arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m., is scheduled to speak to the media about the shooting on Maple Road in North Amityville at 3 p.m., police said.

More than a dozen Suffolk County police vehicles are on the scene, cordoning off Maple Road and East Street in North Amityville.

Throngs of onlookers have converged on the scene.

Marle Mason, 67, has lived in the neighborhood for more than five decades and said the shooting was out of the norm.

"I've raised my kids here," Mason said. "This is not the type of neighborhood where I'm afraid to have my kids and grandkids outside."

The site of the reported shooting is only a few hundred feet from a sign reading "Stop the violence and show some love."