Man surrenders in Bohemia after hourslong standoff with Suffolk cops

A man held Suffolk police at bay for several hours Tuesday from a Bohemia apartment before surrendering and being transported to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The standoff, which police said began at 6:18 p.m. at a Greenbriar Drive residence and ended about 10 p.m., was the second such incident in as many days in Suffolk County.

On Monday afternoon, a standoff at a home on New York Avenue across from Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington, came to an end more than five hours later when a man surrendered to Suffolk police.

He was also hospitalized for evaluation.

Early Tuesday evening, police responded to the Greenbriar Drive apartment in Bohemia after a report of a man making threats and locking himself inside.

The Suffolk County hostage negotiation team was called to the scene where they talked to the man on the phone and convinced him to leave the home safely at 10 p.m., police said.

The man, who was not identified was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Information about his condition or that of the man involved in Monday's standoff was not available late Tuesday.