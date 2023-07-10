Cops: SUV stolen in Brentwood with child in backseat
The Suffolk County police are investigating the late-night theft in Brentwood of an SUV with a child in the backseat who was found a short-time later inside the abandoned vehicle, alone but unharmed, authorities said Monday.
The 2004 Toyota 4Runner was stolen about 10:08 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of a Checkers restaurant on Brentwood Road, according to the Suffolk County police. About 10:20 p.m., the abandoned SUV was found less than a mile away on a road near the Broadway First Apartments in Brentwood, police said. The child's age was not immediately available.
Third Squad detectives continued to search Monday for whoever stole the SUV but a description of the assailant, or assailants was not immediately available.
