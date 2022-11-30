Islandia man wanted in Arizona arrested by Suffolk sheriff's warrant bureau 

Suffolk County sheriff’s investigators on Monday arrested an Islandia man who authorities said was a wanted fugitive from Arizona.

The sheriff’s warrant bureau arrested Tyler Winter, 32, who was wanted in Yavapai County, Arizona, on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged in Suffolk with possession of a controlled substance, sheriff’s officials said.

Winter was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court on the drug charge and also as a fugitive from justice. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

“Our investigators often work collaboratively with officers from other jurisdictions — both locally and from other states,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. said in a statement. He noted that he was "proud of the hard work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau" in taking Winter into custody.

Yavapai County plans to extradite him to face charges in Arizona. The details of those charges were not known Wednesday.

Arizona authorities said Winter was previously arrested in 2018 while living in Prescott, Arizona, on charges of selling drugs. Yavapai County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that he led Arizona police on a high-speed pursuit at the time past an elementary school and was arrested on multiple drug charges, aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

The status of that case was not known.