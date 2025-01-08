Suffolk County SPCA seeks information about puppy found dead in Miller Place backpack

The Suffolk County SPCA is looking for anyone with information about a puppy found dead inside a backpack in Miller Place last November.

The puppy, described as a black and white English or French bulldog, was emaciated. Officials said the dog was dead or near death when it was placed in the bag.

"It’s horrible and it’s criminal … we are looking at aggravated animal cruelty," said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross. "If you didn’t want the dog, surrender it to us, a shelter or a rescue group. How do you let it starve like that?"

The female pup is estimated to have been between 6 months and 1 year old. The backpack was found on Nov. 14, 2024, at Miller Place-Yaphank Road, north of Whiskey Road in the woods.

The SPCA released a photo of the backpack, which had a pattern of video game controllers on it, and the deceased dog with the hopes someone will recognize them.

Gross said the SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward and the New York State Humane Association pledged another $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning the dog.

He said the bag was found by a state worker who was helping with an unrelated homicide investigation in the woods. The dog was likely not dead for long because its body had not started to decompose, Gross said.

"Somebody has to know something about this and we hope they come forward," Gross said.

Anyone with information about the dog and the backpack is urged to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.