3 charged after crash leads to stick-wielding brawl on Sunrise Highway; combatants knew each other, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Three male suspects, one of them a juvenile, were arrested and charged with second-degree assault following a brawl Wednesday afternoon on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the incident followed a crash between two vehicles just after 12:30 p.m. — and said the occupants in those vehicles were “known to one another,” but did not elaborate further.

None of the suspects have been identified by police.

Police said two people were treated at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

Video posted to YouTube of the incident shows one vehicle on its side on the right hand shoulder of the road, with other vehicles stopped in the roadway. Two males are seen fighting, one armed with what appears to be a bat or a broomstick. A third male then joins the fray, also swinging a stick or other object — all as passersby stop their vehicles and attempt to intervene.

Police did not detail the events leading to the crash or the altercation, but said the incident remains under investigation.

Arraignment details were not immediately available Thursday.

