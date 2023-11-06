Hakeem Matheus of Freeport charged with DWI after wreck splits car in half
A Freeport man was accused of intoxicated driving after his car crashed on Sunrise Highway early Sunday and split in half, Nassau police said.
Hakeem Matheus, 28, was driving a black 2014 Toyota Camry west on Sunrise Highway near McKinley Place in Freeport when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole at 4:08 a.m., police said.
The force of the collision left the rear half of the car in the road and the front half up against a building, police said.
Matheus and a male passenger, 27, were transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Matheus was charged with DWI, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and other charges, police said. He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.
