Police seek thieves who took 2 SUVs off Westbury Jeep dealership lot

Nassau County detectives are searching for two individuals they say stole a pair of 2023 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicles off a Westbury Jeep dealership lot in Syosset overnight Thursday, police said in a news release.

The two unknown subjects walked onto the lot behind 150 Miller Place, where they gained access to the vehicles, which they were able to start and flee the scene about 3:10 a.m., police said.

The vehicles, one white and the other black, headed west on the Long Island Expressway, according to police.

Police described one of the individuals as an adult male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and black face mask. Police did not have a description for the second individual.

The incident is being investigated by the Second Squad, according to the news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.