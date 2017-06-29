Swastika graffiti found on Fire lsland lifeguard chair, officials say

Swastika graffiti drawn on a Davis Park lifeguard chair on Fire Island will be removed as soon as Suffolk police finish investigating, Brookhaven officials said Thursday.

“We are a town that’s a very welcoming town; we don’t condone hate speech,” Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said by telephone.

“We’re sending a very strong message: This type of hate speech is not tolerated in Brookhaven Town.”

Romaine said he hoped the police could find the culprits. “We’re not looking at this as a prank; we’re taking this very seriously.”

Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said by email that Hate Crimes Unit detectives are investigating what he called “bias graffiti” — swastikas written on lifeguard stands that were found at the park at 11:07 a.m.

Councilman Neil Foley, who represents Davis Park, said “a symbol for hate” was drawn with maker in a prominent spot. One vandalized lifeguard chair, he said, is located “right off Trustees Walk, the main thoroughfare for everybody who gets to the beach.”

In the past year, swastikas have been spotted in several places on Long Island, including Massapequa Park, Carle Place High School and Nassau Community College.