Hempstead officials speak out against Wantagh swastika

Two Hempstead Town Council members are speaking out against the person who drew two swastikas onto a Wantagh street less than a week after the same symbol was found spray-painted on a sidewalk in Oceanside.

“We are greatly disturbed by tonight’s discovery of a swastika on a Wantagh sidewalk,” read a joint statement issued by Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney and Councilman Dennis Dunne, who represent Wantagh.

“Our township is home to those who endured the horror of Nazi death camps and many who fought the atrocities of the Nazi regime,” the statement said. “There is no place in our communities for this symbol of hatred and intolerance.”

Nassau police said First Squad detectives are looking into the bias incident, which came to the attention of a Brent Drive homeowner who noticed the swastikas on the sidewalk in front of her home just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The discovery comes after community leaders in Oceanside blasted the vandal who painted a swastika on a sidewalk there on Feb. 21.

On Thursday, Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito joined residents, Jewish war veterans and rabbis to encourage anyone with information about the first incident to contact police.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the incidents contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

With John Asbury