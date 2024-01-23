3 Commack schools receive threatening phone calls in unfounded incidents

Police are investigating threats made on Tuesday against three schools in the Commack School District, officials said. All proved unfounded, district spokeswoman Brenda Lentsch said.

Suffolk County police said one of those threats, received about 11:15 a.m., reported “a potential shooting” at Commack Middle School. Responding officers determined there was “no shooting and no credible threat” to the school or students.

Five minutes after that call, police said officers responded to Commack High School, which had received a call warning of “a potential threat at the school.” That call also proved unfounded.

The nature of the third incident remained unclear Tuesday.

The incidents come one week after a 911 call reported a male with a gun inside a North Bellmore elementary school and possible gunshots fired, which turned out to be a swatting incident or a false emergency made anonymously to draw a heavy police response, Nassau police said.

The Commack district confirmed it had requested police presence through the remainder of the school day Tuesday at all district schools.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution officers would remain at the schools for the remainder of the day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commack School District Superintendent Jordan Cox said: “This morning three of our schools received threats via what the police believe were robocalls.”

That statement said the district “instituted a lockout at all our schools” while police and a school district security team investigated. Cox said responding officers were from the Second and Fourth precincts — and said all district buildings were declared “safe” within an hour of receiving the threats.

“As a proactive measure, our schools will maintain a modified lockout protocol,” Cox said, adding: “This entails the use of locked and monitored doors for both entry and exit by staff and students.”