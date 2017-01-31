Syosset man faces Leandra’s Law charge, Nassau police say

A driver operating his vehicle erratically on the Long Island Expressway was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Nassau County police said.

A highway police officer saw an eastbound 2015 Jeep veering out of its lane at 9:06 p.m. Monday at Exit 39, police said.

The officer pulled the Jeep over and saw a 4-year-old girl in a child safety seat in the rear of the vehicle, police said.

The girl was released to a family member and driver Fei Guo, 45, of Syosset was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, failure to signal a lane change, driving across a roadway marking and other charges, police said.

The driver was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Leandra’s Law makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in which the minivan she was in, driven by the mother of a friend whose sleepover party she was attending, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.