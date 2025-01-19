Teens charged in attack, head-shaving of 2 others in Syosset, cops say

Three male teenagers were arrested and charged after they allegedly beat, robbed and shaved the heads of two other male teenagers in Syosset, Nassau police said.

The two victims, who are 17, had agreed to meet the three attackers at local playground at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police said. At some point, the attackers grabbed the victims and threw them to the ground while punching them with closed fists, according to police.

The attackers then taped the victims’ mouths shut and shaved their heads, according to police. They removed several items from the victims’ pockets before fleeing the scene, police said.

The playground is at the intersection of Crocus Drive and Azalea Drive.

Philomena Hefferon, a spokesperson for the Syosset Central School District, declined to say if the teens attend Syosset High School.

"The Syosset Central School District cannot comment about an ongoing police investigation, but condemns any act of violence in our community," a spokesperson said.

The three males were charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. They were arraigned Saturday at First District Court-Adolescent Offender Part in Hempstead.