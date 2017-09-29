Long IslandCrime

Target shopper used fake bills to buy Shark vacuum, cops say

Suffolk County police released this surveillance image, saying this man...

Suffolk County police released this surveillance image, saying this man is suspected of using counterfeit bills at a Target store in Copiague on Aug. 3, 2017. Credit: SCPD

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

A shopper at a Target store in Copiague used counterfeit $20 bills to buy a vacuum cleaner earlier this month, police said.

The man was seen leaving the store at 1149 Sunrise Hwy. about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 with the Shark vacuum cleaner in a shopping cart, police said.

He drove away in a dark Honda sedan, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the man call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available, police said.

